Porto set price for Man City, Barcelona target Costa
Porto have set their price for goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
The Portugal international is being linked with Barcelona and Manchester City.
At City, Costa is being considered as a replacement for Ederson, who has big-money interest arriving from the Saudi Pro League.
Barca, meanwhile, are seeking cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen and has Costa on their radar.
For their part, Porto are demanding €43.5m to sell, says Sport.
Interestingly, it's been revealed agent Jorge Mendes offered him to Barca in January 2022 for €15m, but Neto and ter Stegen were already the senior keepers on the books. With a contract until 2027, Costa has a release clause of €75m.