Deco performs U-turn at Barcelona over position

Deco is feeling happier in his job at Barcelona.

There was talk of Deco leaving his job as sporting director before the start of the season. The Portuguese was said to be frustrated by the club's financial issues.

However, Sport says Deco is now satisfied in his role.

The sporting director has left that past negativity behind. The fact that president Joan Laporta expressed his full support and that new coach Hans-Dieter Flick is successful are also reasons why Deco is now happier.

Dani Olmo's early impact is another reason that gives Deco peace of mind.

