Cubarsi lays out Barcelona ambitions

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi says he wants to be a one club man.

Cubarsí has ​​a contract with Barcelona that runs until the summer of 2027.

The teen admits he has ambitions to stay with Barca for life.

"I would love to play my whole career in Barcelona, ​​like what Carles Puyol and other legends did," said Cubarsi.

The centre-back, 17, has so far managed to play 38 games for Barça - and this season has mainly formed a centre-back pair with Iñigo Martínez, 33.