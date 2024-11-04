Barcelona plan swap offer for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Barcelona are interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres is expected to leave Sporting in 2025, particularly with coach Ruben Amorim's departure for Manchester United now confirmed.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Swede, while having a €100m buyout clause, will be available for €60-70m.

But A Bola says Barcelona wants to push the price down even further - and therefore Vitor Roque, 19, could be included in a bid.

Roque is currently on loan at Real Betis - which also have an option to buy the Brazilian striker.

His contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2031. Gyökeres, on the other hand, is contracted by Sporting until the summer of 2028.