Deco: Barcelona best place for Yamal to become a legend

Barcelona chief Deco insists Lamine Yamal can be as good as he wants.

Deco was speaking on Cara a Cara about the superkid.

Advertisement Advertisement

He declared: "Lamine is a phenomenon.

"Becoming the best in the world depends only on him. He has talent, personality and now also responsibility. At Barcelona he will have the opportunity to grow by facing big challenges, such as the Champions League or the classics against Real Madrid. He is in the right place to become a legend."

According to Deco, the environment in which Lamine grew up has forged his character: "He has matured quickly, he understands what it means to be a player with expectations on his shoulders.

"His beginnings are very similar to Neymar's. Now he has more responsibility, but also the right age to handle it."