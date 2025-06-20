Tribal Football
Barcelona superkid Yamal: We will definitely win the Champions League

Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal is confident he will eventually win the Champions League.

At 17, Yamal has won every trophy available in the domestic game - with a European title, at club level, still to be won.

He told Barca Inside: "At 18 I ask for everything I had at 16 and 17, plus the title I am missing (the Champions League) and the World Cup.

"I do not think about the many years I have left to play, I want to win now. I tell the culés that we will fight and that the Champions League will definitely come home.

"Thanks to my age, I will improve every year because my physique will grow and the difference with the other opponents will be more evident.

"I will feel more comfortable on the pitch."

