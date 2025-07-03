Ansu Fati reveals what Lamine Yamal told him before Monaco move

Ansu Fati has revealed what former Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal told him before he made the move to Ligue 1 club Monaco.

The 22-year-old struggled with several major injuries after bursting onto the scene at Barcelona back in 2019, failing to reestablish himself once finally fit.

Fati has no joined Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan with an option to buy for a reported fee of €11 million as he seeks to regain some form and fitness.

Yamal, 17, is now the new Barcelona number ten, inheriting the famous number from Fati who previously received it from the legendary Lionel Messi.

Before joining Monaco, Fati has revealed he had a conversation with Yamal, speaking of their mutual respect.

"I spoke to him. We're always together in Barcelona," he told Marca. "And I know he loves me very much and wishes me the best. It's mutual, and the truth is, almost the entire team has wished me luck. They're good people with whom I've been at La Masia for a long time. I wish them the best, and especially Lamine."