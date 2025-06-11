Flick pushes Barcelona to close veteran Perisic deal

Barcelona are closing on a deal for Ivan Persic.

As he comes off contract at PSV Eindhoven this month, Perisic is wanted at Barca by his former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.

Mundo Deportivo says talks are now underway between Barca management and Perisic about a free transfer this summer.

Now 36, along with Bayern and PSV, the midfielder has also played for Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Perisic would arrive at Barca as cover for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha next season. The Catalans view the veteran as a cheaper option than the likes of Luis Diaz (Liverpool) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).