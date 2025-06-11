Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

Flick pushes Barcelona to close veteran Perisic deal

Carlos Volcano
Flick pushes Barcelona to close veteran Perisic deal
Flick pushes Barcelona to close veteran Perisic dealLaLiga
Barcelona are closing on a deal for Ivan Persic.

As he comes off contract at PSV Eindhoven this month, Perisic is wanted at Barca by his former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mundo Deportivo says talks are now underway between Barca management and Perisic about a free transfer this summer.

Now 36, along with Bayern and PSV, the midfielder has also played for Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Perisic would arrive at Barca as cover for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha next season. The Catalans view the veteran as a cheaper option than the likes of Luis Diaz (Liverpool) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United). 

Mentions
LaLigaPerisic IvanPersic IvanBarcelonaBayern MunichPSVFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd
Flick urges Barcelona move for PSV veteran Perisic
Valencia, PSV contact Barcelona fullback Fort, but...