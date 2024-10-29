Tribal Football
Most Read
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

De la Fuente raps Real Madrid: Ballon d'Or snub hurts football

Carlos Volcano
Figo raps Real Madrid: Ballon d'Or snub hurts football
Figo raps Real Madrid: Ballon d'Or snub hurts footballLaLiga
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has taken aim at Real Madrid over their Ballon d'Or snub.

Real Madrid's delegation refused to travel to Paris after learning Vinicius Junior would not be winning the Ballon d'Or individual award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De la Fuente said from Paris:  "It is an honour to be here at this gala, representing Spanish football beyond the individual awards. To be here representing Spain.

"It is not good for football that an entity like Real Madrid is not present at a gala of this nature.

"Everyone makes the decisions they have to make, but I would like to see all of world football and Spanish football represented, and we are responsible for leaving it in the best possible place." 

Mentions
LaLigaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Benito: Not everything chaotic at Real Madrid, but...
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul bristles over job questions
Real Madrid president Florentino accelerates Xabi plans after ElClasico humiliation