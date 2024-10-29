De la Fuente raps Real Madrid: Ballon d'Or snub hurts football

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has taken aim at Real Madrid over their Ballon d'Or snub.

Real Madrid's delegation refused to travel to Paris after learning Vinicius Junior would not be winning the Ballon d'Or individual award.

De la Fuente said from Paris: "It is an honour to be here at this gala, representing Spanish football beyond the individual awards. To be here representing Spain.

"It is not good for football that an entity like Real Madrid is not present at a gala of this nature.

"Everyone makes the decisions they have to make, but I would like to see all of world football and Spanish football represented, and we are responsible for leaving it in the best possible place."