Benito: Not everything chaotic at Real Madrid, but...

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito says there shouldn't be panic after Saturday's ElClasico thrashing by Barcelona.

Barca thumped Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu 0-4 on the night.

But while critical of Real's performance, Benito has also reasoned: "Not everything was chaotic and Real Madrid had some good minutes in the first half, but players without form did not score.

"You can't attack like that or defend like that. Heroism is all very well, but it can't be your paradigm. You have to play good football because, if not, in the medium to long term things won't work out for you.

"We can start from where we came from. Madrid, since the departure of Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Karim (Benzema), felt that they should make an extra effort from everyone to remain competitive. That is the great virtue of these recent successes of (Carlo) Ancelotti's team in the LaLiga and at European level.

"But now things have changed. Real Madrid is having a hard time building up in each game this season."