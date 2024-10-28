Tribal Football
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul bristles over job questions

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul bristles over job questions
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul has again endured a testy media conference after their 1-1 draw with Algeciras.

Castilla haven't won for the past month amid speculation that many inside Real Madrid want to see Raul replaced.

Asked about his position, Raul insisted: "I am very calm and the Madridismo can be calm.

"The team isn't struggling to score."

The result leaves Castilla in the relegation zone of Group Two of the Primera Federacion. 

