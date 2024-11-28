Tribal Football
De la Fuente admits Real Madrid defender Asencio on Spain radar

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente admits they're watching Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio.

The youngster has only just broken into the first team at Real - and has quickly impressed.

At a documentary function, De la Fuente stated: "We already had him under control, he has been an international player in various categories.

"But we have to give time to time, we don’t want to go too fast and get ahead of ourselves. It is very good news for his club, for the player and for Spanish football. Raúl is a great footballer for the future.

"We are all in luck. He is fantastic in very difficult matches. He has the talent and class to perform for Real Madrid."

 

