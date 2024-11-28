Ex-Real Madrid coach Capello: Mbappe lost in a wasp's nest

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello says they're in crisis after last night's Champions League defeat at Liverpool.

The Reds won 2-0, with Kylian Mbappe having a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at 1-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

Capello later told Sky Italia: "It's a team that isn't there, they go to play and don't play like last year.

"A player (Mbappe) arrived, in the nest, a wasp, and disappeared a lot.

"I saw a great Liverpool against Real Madrid, they showed that they are rightly first both in the Champions League and in the Premier League."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play