Camavinga adds to Real Madrid injury crisis

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has joined the club's injury list.

Camavinga broke down during last night's Champions League defeat at Liverpool.

The France midfielder faces at least two weeks out with a thigh injury.

And AS says Camavinga is a doubt for the Intercontinental Cup final to be played in Qatar on December 18.

Vinicius Jr is also battling to make the clash.

