Slot: Victory over Real Madrid a triumph of Liverpool academy

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says victory over Champions League opponents Real Madrid was a triumph for the academy.

After the 2-0 win, Slot paid tribute to Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher.

"Did Conor play the ball to Macca (Aleix Mac Allister for his goal) - he was in a weird position then! It's nice for him, his family and us, but also for the academy," said Slot.

"Not only him... Caoimhín and Curtis were outstanding. To have three academy players doing so well is a great compliment to the academy. For Caoimhín, the penalty was a big moment.

"You see (Kylian) Mbappé behind the ball and I thought what everyone was thinking - this is probably going to be a goal."

