Noah Darvich is unsettled at Barcelona.

The young forward is currently with Barca Atletic, but Jijantes says he is unsure about his long-term prospects with the Blaugrana.

Advertisement Advertisement

In four games this season, Darvich has played 130 minutes.

Several rivals from across Europe are watching the Germany youth international's situation.

Darvich was the outstanding player as he helped Gemany win the U17 World Cup last year.