Danjuma: Champions League swayed Girona choice
Arnaut Danjuma is delighted with his late market move to Girona.

The Holland attacker has joined Girona on-loan for the season from Villarreal.

At his presentation today, Danjuma said: "Of course playing in the Champions League has a lot to do with my decision. For me it's a good opportunity, as well as for the club, the city and the fans.

"Playing in the Champions League is very special and it's one of the reasons why I came to Girona. I'm here because the manager has told me a lot of things that I like and I really like the way they played last year.

"I love the project and my teammates."

He also stated: "Girona is a special club . It is not the biggest club in the world, but it is very family-oriented and they want to do things well. This is the first year of the Champions League, but I reached the semi-finals with Villarreal.

"We don't just want to play, we want to compete and win."

