Girona signing Miovski: No pressure replacing Dovbyk; I've worked all my life for this chance

The former Aberdeen striker has no qualms being compared with last season's Pichichi Trophy winner, who has since left for AS Roma.
Miovski said: "I'm not afraid. I'm different from Dovbyk, but I hope to score as many goals as possible. I hope to be the top scorer in this league too. I don't feel the pressure.
"I'm going to go day by day, I want to continue growing and Girona is a great opportunity for grow.
"It was not a difficult decision for me to choose Girona. Playing in the Champions League is a dream. I have worked all my life for this opportunity. I have chosen Girona because of its style of play, it suits me very well and the coach is a very ambitious coach, the same I feel like I'll be here for a while, it's a great family.
"I feel like I'm at home."