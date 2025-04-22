Cury: I'm Brazilian but Bellingham deserved Ballon d'Or ahead of Vini Jr

Tribal Football
Cury: Bellingham deserved to beat Rodri for Ballon d'Or - not his Real Madrid teammate Vini Jr
Agent Andre Cury says Jude Bellingham deserved to win this season's Ballon d'Or more than his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the winner ahead of both Real stars. 

Given Vinicius Jr's failure, Real Madrid chose to snub the awards ceremony in support of the winger.

However, despite being a fellow Brazilian, Cury insists England international Bellingham deserved to be awarded the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vini Jr and Rodri.

He told AS: "As a Brazilian, I can tell you that football is a passion, but for me the Ballon d'Or belonged to Real Madrid, but to Bellingham for a very simple reason: he's a midfielder who works defensively, but also contributes in front of goal with 28 goals and 17 assists this season.

"If a midfielder hasn't won the Ballon d'Or, when will they? It's also a bit disproportionate because when (Luka) Modric won it, he didn't have his stats.

"Besides, Bellingham was runner-up at the European Championship. I would have given it to him, but it's a vote. We have to respect the result. Rodri is a great player, like Bellingham and Vinicius. Only one could win."

