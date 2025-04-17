Vinicius Junior sends message to fans: Real Madrid will be back, as always, Hala Madrid!

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has sent a message to fans after the club's shocking exit from the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Vinicius has struggled for form throughout 2025, scoring just six goals in 24 appearances for Real since the turn of the year. Now, after Madrid were eliminated by Arsenal in a dismal 5-1 defeat on aggregate, he has apologized to fans much like his teammate Jude Bellingham earlier today.

“Real Madrid will be back, as always. Thanks for your support. We need to be together for the final weeks of the season," Vinicius Jr. said after the loss. “There are still titles we can win… always together with this team, this club until the very end. Hala Madrid!”

Madrid still have a chance of silverware as they chase down the La Liga title as well as the Copa del Rey where they face Barcelona in the final. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s position is in jeopardy however, due to their European exit and it will take more than inspirational messages from Vinicius and Bellingham to keep the legendary manager at the club next season.

Despite his goal against the North London side, Vinicius has been highlighted as one of the worst-performing players on the pitch by many Spanish media outlets. He, as well as the Madrid side needs to find a way to bring goals back to a side who were once the favourites to win every competition they were in at the start of the campaign.