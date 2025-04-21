Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: I want to go down in history and be one of the greats

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has revealed that he wants to go down in history as one of the best players in history.

Federico Valverde's stunning stoppage-time strike keep Madrid in the title race as they chase down league leaders Barcelona. Vinicius Jr' effort was ruled out for a marginal offside against Endrick in the build-up in what was his his 200th game for the club.

How has Vinicius evolved as a player?

Speaking to the media earlier today he revealed how proud he is of his latest milestone and how he wants to be remembered forever as a Madrid icon. Firstly, he spoke about his evolution as a player.

“I’ve reached this level thanks to a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifices, and the help of everyone at this club – the coaches, the president, and the players.”

“I have to continue like this because I want to stay here for a long time, and I hope I can continue making history,” he added.

Hard work equals success

He then attributed his success so far with Los Blancos with his relationship with his teammates and the hard work behind the scenes.

“Almost everything: working with the team, my personal work at home, every day at Valdebebas, and the sacrifices we make to achieve everything that awaits us.”

“In fact, I want to continue in this way, and I hope to continue writing history.”

Pressure means nothing

Next, he was asked about pressure and revealed that he knows how to deal with it at the highest level which is needed to reach the heights of football and to become a household name.

“It’s normal when you arrive at such a big club at such a young age, that you learn how to deal with pressure as quickly as possible. I arrived at a very young age, and I learned over time,” Vinicius began on his adaptation.

“Today I am 24 years old. I have spent almost seven years with this team, during which I achieved 200 wins and played many matches.”

Vinicius wants to go down in history

Finally, he opened up on his legacy and how his side must keep working hard to keep their trophy hopes alive which will only help him cement his place as a club legend even further.

“We have to keep working, keep winning, and keep doing what we’re doing, which is winning everything with this shirt. This is history, and I want to go down in history and be one of the greats.”