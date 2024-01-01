Croatia coach Dalic hails matchwinner Modric: He makes everyone better

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic hailed matchwinner Luka Modric after their Nations League win against Poland.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric, 39, struck a free-kick to give his nation a 1-0 win.

Dalic said afterwards: “Modric delighted the crowd again, a fantastic match. He plays like in his best days, if he continues like this, he will be with us for a long time .

"Although I told the lads that the future is ahead of them, not Modric.

“The way Luka played today, he won balls, he fought, he ran... this performance reminds you of a 25-year-old.”

"Modric makes everyone better."