Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man Utd in Sevilla contact about Juanlu

Croatia coach Dalic hails matchwinner Modric: He makes everyone better

Croatia coach Dalic hails matchwinner Modric: He makes everyone better
Croatia coach Dalic hails matchwinner Modric: He makes everyone better
Croatia coach Dalic hails matchwinner Modric: He makes everyone betterLaLiga
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic hailed matchwinner Luka Modric after their Nations League win against Poland.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric, 39, struck a free-kick to give his nation a 1-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dalic said afterwards: “Modric delighted the crowd again, a fantastic match. He plays like in his best days, if he continues like this, he will be with us for a long time .

"Although I told the lads that the future is ahead of them, not Modric.

“The way Luka played today, he won balls, he fought, he ran... this performance reminds you of a 25-year-old.”

"Modric makes everyone better."

Mentions
LaLigaModric LukaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid offered to payoff Vallejo after Ancelotti talks
Real Madrid scans show Militao avoided serious injury
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: Ballon d'Or snub left me SHOCKED and OUTRAGED