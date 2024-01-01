Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: Ballon d'Or snub left me SHOCKED and OUTRAGED

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes admits his Ballon d'Or snub has left him "OUTRAGED".

The Brazil international took to social media with an immediate response, posting images of his contribution to Real's LaLiga and Champions League winning campaign last season.

He told ESPN Brasil: "I was shocked, I think I deserved the nomination. I don't want to belittle the players who are there, but I think it was a surprise... But there's not much I can do, these things are not up to me."

"I made a somewhat mocking post. Now there is not much to say: everyone knows my indignation and has supported me, both in the national team and with Real Madrid. People have sent me messages."

Rodrygo also spoke about his playing style: "All I do is fill the gaps. Is there someone missing on the right? Is there someone missing as a number 9? Put Rodrygo there. That's all.

"It may bother me a bit, but I'm a team player. I arrived in Madrid as a child and today I'm a man. I arrived very shy, I felt ashamed. I let myself go with the help of all my teammates, all the people at the club, who made me feel at home. After a period of adaptation, which is normal, now I feel completely at home.

"I'm more mature and I'm very happy."