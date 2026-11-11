Courtois says Mourinho has "matured" and has become "calmer" after Real Madrid move

Thibaut Courtois is delighted to be working with Jose Mourinho, a manager he believes has changed over the years.

Mourinho was appointed on June 11th, ending a 13-year absence from the Bernabéu as he aimed to lead Los Blancos back to glory after going trophyless for the past two campaigns.

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Penning a three-year deal, Mourinho has been tasked with transforming a side into challengers once more as rivals Barcelona storm ahead.

Courtois, who played for Mourinho at Chelsea in the 2014-15 season, helping the West London side lift the Premier League title, says the legendary manager has changed, and maybe for the better.

"It was really exciting to have him back. He fills the room. When you come in and he's there, you feel he's there. I think that is something that we needed.

"I think he himself says, he has maybe grown to be more matured even. And with the experience, I think sometimes he is a bit more calmer. At Chelsea, I remember he was a bit more stronger in the dressing room, a bit more heavier (intense).

"Also now he is, but I feel he is a tiny bit less from what I remember from 12 years ago. But he's still the same personality, the same presence. At the beginning, we had two losses but now everything is going well and we hope to keep that run going."

Mourinho managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, taking charge of 178 matches and winning the 2011 Copa del Rey, 2012 La Liga and 2012 Spanish Super Cup.

As Madrid trail Barcelona in La Liga by three points, he and his side will be eager to stay consistent as they challenge for the title, which has eluded them since the 2023-24 campaign.