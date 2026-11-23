Real Madrid kept up the LaLiga title pressure on able toppers Barcelona with a 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo this weekend.

A late goal off the bench from Carlos Espi sealed a victory for the hosts and keeps the gap at the top to three points in behind Hansi Flick's team.

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Los Blancos struggled in the first-half against the Galicians and No.1 Thibaut Courtois confirmed a rousing half-time speech from Jose Mourinho zapped the team into life.

"The most important thing was the manager’s half- time talk. In the first-half we weren’t ourselves, we didn’t run, we didn’t do the basics.

"They scored an early goal and it was difficult for us to create chances. In the second-half we were better, we ran more and we did everything better. In the end, we found that first goal, and from that point, I had no doubt the second would come."