Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will not stand in Endrick's way if the Brazil international asks to leave in January.

The 20-year-old continues to struggle for regular game time at Real Madrid, with just one LaLiga start in 2026/27, after Mourinho landed a club record transfer deal for Yan Diomande over the summer.

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Endrick currently finds himself in a similar situation to last season, where he headed out on loan to Lyon in January, and scored eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 games.

Ahead of the 2026 winter transfer window, Endrick is being linked with a potential move to AC Milan, as part of another loan deal until the end of the season.

Endrick was asked about his current stance during the international break and he indicated the final call will come down to Mourinho.

As per reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho will not block any loan offers for the former Palmerias forward and he could be open to a permanent sale, if the right deal comes up.