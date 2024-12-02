Courtois happy for Mbappe after Real Madrid goal: Same thing happened to me here

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is confident Kylian Mbappe will soon fulfill his potential.

Mbappe struck in victory over Getafe to ease some pressure on his shoulders.

Courtois said afterwards: "It's similar to what happened to me. The demands of the Bernabéu and Real Madrid are not easy. You know where you're going and what awaits you, but it's not always easy. The more you try, the less you succeed.

You have to be calm, do the easy things well, and then focus on the difficult things. Once that works, I'm sure the goals will come."

The goalkeeper also wanted to make it clear that Mbappé's performance is not due to a lack of effort or commitment.

"What's happening to him is not due to a lack of professionalism or desire. It's the same thing that happened to me at the beginning. It's not about wanting less or not trying, there are simply times when things don't work out. You need a reference match that marks the turning point, and I'm sure that will happen," he said.

Courtois ended with words of encouragement for Mbappé, confident that he will soon find his best form.

"I think his goal came in the most difficult chance he had, and I hope that helps him gain confidence . Hopefully he scores three goals against Athletic," he added.

