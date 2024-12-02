Ancelotti happy with Mbappe in Real Madrid victory over Getafe

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists victory over Getafe was deserved.

A Jude Bellingham penalty and impressive Kylian Mbappe goal saw Real win 2-0 on Sunday, leaving Ancelotti satisfied.

Performance:

"The team looks good to me, focused, balanced and with a good attitude. We controlled the game well and deservedly won it. It's natural to drop off a bit after 75 minutes because we've had several one-on-ones and also because we played on Wednesday night and got back at 6am on Thursday.

"In spite of the challenges and the numerous injuries, we're there, fighting. The fact that we've got our attitude back, our concentration and our spirit, fills me with more confidence. We're going to solve the problems gradually and, in the meantime, we're there fighting."

Mbappé:

"He had a very good game. He was dangerous, as always, and he scored an important goal in the game. He created chances and was very active. That's what we want from him. He scored a great goal, fantastically executed. He had a very good game. The fans understand more than anyone else the team's current situation and that of the players. Mbappé could have done better against Liverpool and they got behind him, which is only fair."

The penalty takers:

"When Vini Jr., Mbappé and him, they chose. Now Mbappé and Bellingham choose and they both chose Bellingham as the penalty taker."

Bellingham's change at half-time:

"He had a neck problem. His neck was locked and he couldn't carry on."

Fran Garcia:

"He's played more the last few games and he's shown a lot of quality. I really liked him a lot. You have to bear in mind that in this position we have another full-back who has won two Champions League titles with us. Mendy is a fantastic full-back and when we need to be more attacking Fran can play."

Rodrygo's return from injury:

"We're all focused on winning games. Scoring goals is more important for a forward than for a midfielder. Rodrygo is back from injury and he wasn't at his best. He's played very well in the hour he's been out there and he'll be ready to score in the next game."

Endrick:

"He needs to work hard. I didn't want to make a change in the final minutes because Mbappé was very dangerous in attacking transitions. He didn't come on and he will be ready in the next games."