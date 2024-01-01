Corona urges Valencia calm; confirms Mamardashvili Liverpool arrangement

Valencia sports chief Miguel Angel Corona has urged calm after a poor start to the season.

Corona insists Valencia could yet add more signings to the squad before this week's transfer deadline.

He said, "Being better or worse is a very common conversation for everyone, but experience tells us that these things are decided on the pitch. Last year, people said that the squad was worse, but their performance was better than that of the 2022/23 season.

"We will let the response be given on the pitch. We have a reinforced goalkeeping position, we are working with four forwards who are in shape and settled -one of them being our great obsession in this window and in past windows. Today we are presenting the winger that we had been chasing in the market... We all want the best squad possible, but we are keeping in line with what we had set out for ourselves. We had proposed the plan to maintain the block as much as possible.

"We are holding on to players, given the amounts and the offers we have received for some of them."

Corona continued: "Nobody likes to start with zero points. We knew the toughness of the calendar that we had ahead, but we are calm and relaxed. This has only just begun. The feeling about the first half against FC Barcelona was fantastic, extraordinary. I don't think anyone will take that performance as a point of reference either.

"Nobody can panic and I'm sure we will improve. We have several players sidelined -four in a squad of 20 outfield players-, and we are working calmly."

On Valencia's imminent sale of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, Corona also said: "Regarding the situation, we cannot hide it: We are close to reaching an agreement that includes Giorgi staying for one more season. Regarding reinvestment, first of all we have stepped forward in this window, something that we were asked a lot about last year when it was difficult for us.

"This year we have been a step ahead, knowing that with so many assets there would be some sales. We have 20 outfield players, which is the squad composition that we had planned, but we will be attentive in case any opportunity arises to improve the squad that falls within our circumstances."