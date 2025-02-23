Corberan rues Valencia defending for Atletico Madrid defeat

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was left disappointed after their 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

However, Corberan was reluctant to dwell on a missed penalty call for Los Che, which even Atletico coach Diego Simeone believed should've been given.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The game has had two different halves, for me in the goals they were not inevitable situations. We could have handled them better, we will review them and correct them. In the face of a rival like Atlético, you can pay dearly and it makes everything very complicated.

"In the second half we have switched to Pepelu and the team has been more aggressive. I am convinced that a goal of ours would have changed the game. And in dubious situations, a fault or not missing, they have not fallen on our side. The third goal has been anecdotal. "

On the missed penalty, he saud: “There are moments that after a defeat I don't want to not look at. There is a regulation and an interpretation of the action. There is contact of the hand with the ball. I don't know if it's stucker. Simeone says it is a penalty. It hurts less to think that it was not a penalty than to think that it was because a penalty could have changed the game."