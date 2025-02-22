Alvarez's brace helps Atletico Madrid go top of LaLiga with win over Valencia

Atletico Madrid ended Valencia’s three-game winning home run by beating them 3-0 in today’s early evening La Liga action, provisionally sending themselves to the summit while increasing Valencia’s chances of a first demotion since 1986.

It took just 12 minutes for the visitors to find the opener, as Julian Alvarez did well to follow up Antoine Griezmann’s effort that hit the crossbar with a fine finish into the top corner from close range.

The Argentine, nicknamed “Spider” in his homeland, then doubled his tally for the evening along with Atlético’s lead on the half-hour mark, as Griezmann turned provider again to cross for him to head in at the back post.

Indeed, Alvarez could even have had a hat-trick before half-time, but for some great goalkeeping by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who rushed out while one-on-one to unnerve him as he put his shot wide. By contrast, Valencia offered little going forward in the first half, with Umar Sadiq missing their best chance as he headed wide from a promising position after meeting a free-kick.

Despite taking a pounding in the first half, Valencia came out quickly in the second, and almost scored immediately through substitute Hugo Duro, who glanced his header just wide at the back post after connecting with Jose Gaya’s cross. The hosts continued to push and came close again through another substitute in Andre Almeida, who hit Sadiq’s lay-off powerfully first-time towards the bottom corner, but the ball flashed inches wide of the post.

Atletico seemed happy to sit back and soak up the late pressure, and it worked as they added a third as the end of the 90’ loomed.

On the break, subsititute Angel Correa was fed through and he produced a killer finish into the bottom corner, ensuring his team would return to Madrid with a scoreline to match the reverse fixture and ensure a convincing league double over a broken side once considered their equals in the hierarchy of Spanish football.

In the best and most convincing way possible, the Rojiblancos not only won, but also avoided successive away league losses to Valencia for the first time in Diego Simeone’s era. So too did they emerge victorious for just the second time in six La Liga outings.

To give credit where due, the hosts put up a decent fight in the second half, but ultimately remain in the relegation zone after yet another galling defeat.