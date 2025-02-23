Atletico Madrid coach Simeone praises Griezmann, Alvarez after defeating Valencia

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was delighted with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez after their 3-0 win against Valencia.

Alvarez struck twice, with Angel Correa also scoring on the day.

Simeone said of Griezmann, "As I said yesterday, he is different. He sees things that others don't see. Today he was different.

"He interpreted the game well, in the second half they were more aggressive. Giménez's entry helped us to keep the plan going. Then Correa and Sorloth had their chances... in a very important game for what is coming.

"We played the game we wanted to play. There are no easy games, even less away from home when the table is tight for everyone. Few teams are in the space where they are not competing for something important.

"The pace of all the teams is clearly not the same as when we started."

On Alvarez, he added: "We said it when he had not yet confirmed with facts why we went to look for him. We are excited about the present, the way he is doing things, he is humble.

"Julián is 25 years old and continues to follow the line of humility that allows him to be different."