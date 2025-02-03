Corberan praises Valencia players after defeating Celta Vigo

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was delighted with his players after their 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Luis Rioja and Javi Guerra struck for Valencia, with Pablo Duran on the scoresheet for Celta.

The win comes just days after Valencia conceded seven goals in defeat to Barcelona.

Corberan said afterwards: “We were coming into this match after an emotionally difficult week. The team had to deal with a tough blow. I liked the determination we showed at the start of the match. Then, tactically, what the opposition started to do better did not allow us to keep up the football we showed in the first 15-20 minutes. The opposition adjusted better and prevented us from developing the volume we wanted.

"But in that more even situation, the team responded and looked for solutions by being aggressive in space, by being more direct. In a tactically tighter match, our determination helped us get ahead. The second half was more controlled defensively and we went from a chance to making it 2-0 to conceding their equaliser. And at that moment, the team showed determination, character and maturity. I value this maturity from the team very much, because it is very necessary in order to be competitive and win games. The team continued to generate chances and we scored a goal that was decisive to the result. At no time did I see the team collapse.

He also said, “I think the start of the match was very good. We had control in the opposition half and we overcame the pressure that Celta put on us. In that man-to-man game that they created, it was difficult to impose our play and for the team to break through that more complicated situation. I saw their maturity to resolve the problem, finding situations that were outside of a planned strategy. That is maturity on the part of the team. In general, in the second half I saw the team more controlled in defence and attack. The goal did not lead to us losing faith and determination to go for the result. I highly value the team's response.”