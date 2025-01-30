Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo re-sign Losada from Real Betis

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo re-sign Losada from Real Betis
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo re-sign Losada from Real BetisLaLiga
Celta Vigo have re-signed Iker Losada from Real Betis.

Losada, 18 months after leaving Celta, returns to Vigo on-loan with an option to buy this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker's return was a personal request from Celta coach Claudio Giraldez.

Celta announced today: "Iker Losada returns to where it all began. The Catoira native returns to RC Celta on loan from Real Betis Balompié.

"Pending the usual medical tests, the forward will return to defend the sky blue shield just a year and a half after leaving the club."

Mentions
LaLigaLosada IkerCelta VigoBetisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo snap up Real Oviedo defender Vazquez
Man Utd defender Malacia offered to Real Betis after Antony's loan move
Man Utd not writing off Antony after Betis move