DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo re-sign Losada from Real Betis

Celta Vigo have re-signed Iker Losada from Real Betis.

Losada, 18 months after leaving Celta, returns to Vigo on-loan with an option to buy this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker's return was a personal request from Celta coach Claudio Giraldez.

Celta announced today: "Iker Losada returns to where it all began. The Catoira native returns to RC Celta on loan from Real Betis Balompié.

"Pending the usual medical tests, the forward will return to defend the sky blue shield just a year and a half after leaving the club."