Real Valladolid have signed Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo.

Aidoo moves to Valladolid on-loan for the remainder of the season.

He joins Valladolid as a replacement for Jumah Bah after his departure for Manchester City.

Aidoo has only made one appearance in La Liga this season.

The 29-year-old's contract with Celta Vigo extends until the summer of 2026.