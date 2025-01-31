Benitez pulls out of Botafogo running

Rafa Benitez has withdrawn from the race for the head coach position at Botafogo.

The Spaniard was one of the final two candidates, having impressed the Brazilian club's chiefs during initial discussions.

Benitez, who has been out of work since leaving Celta Vigo in March last year, informed Botafogo that he does not wish to be considered.

Botafogo, the reigning Brazilian and South American champions, are owned by Crystal Palace major shareholder John Textor.However, the club is now seeking alternatives for Artur Jorge's replacement, per The Mail.

Benitez's decision leaves Botafogo searching for a new head coach.