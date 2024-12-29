Corberan excited by Valencia "challenge"

Carlos Corberan is convinced about taking up the "exciting challenge" of being Valencia coach.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager was presented as new Valencia coach on Saturday.

Introduction:

“Thanks to Valencia CF for believing in me. I would like to send a message of affection, of remembrance to all those victims who suffered the terrible consequences of the DANA tragedy. I am a resident of Cheste, one of the affected towns. From a distance, I experienced it with great sadness, because it was a very painful situation. In these Christmas holidays, which are special for family, I would like to send that message of remembrance -because the people who suffered for the Valencian family will never be forgotten."

Challenge:

“Since I have been a coach, each challenge has always been the most important -and it must be faced in that way. From the beginning I have been part of exciting, difficult challenges, and this is the next one I have ahead of me. I am going to give it my best.”

A message to the fans:

“I am here to work, to give my best, so they should be convinced that I am going to give my all in this. I am a Valencianista who is going to work with great responsibility, and the dedication that I am going to have to achieve the objective is going to be the maximum that a coach can have.”

Analysis of the squad:

“I'm coming to work with the players who are here and that is a reality. From there, even before my arrival, Valencia CF, as an institution, are working to force the team to meet the needs that are considered essential. From now on, going day to day and seeing the players up close, my impression will be decided. My communication with Corona will be constant. I know that Valencia CF will seek to give the maximum support and effort, and I know that there was previous work done before my arrival. I am also aware that the bulk of achieving the objective is with the players who are here. I am looking forward to starting tomorrow with them.”

Team:

“Since I started talking to the club, I have obviously made an analysis of the squad. In football, results are not always in line with what you deserve. I am convinced that these players can perform at a higher level. I have seen their performances, I have seen them do very good things on the pitch. My objective is going to be to get back to the maximum level that I am aware they can reach. There is faith in them and hard work; that is why I say that I have the desire and the enthusiasm to start now."

Communication with the club:

“Since the club contacted me, my communication has been with the president and Corona. They are the people who have conveyed the project to me.”

Implementation of his methods:

“As coaches, above our feelings and ideas, there is the quest for results. I have an idea of what the team and each player are all about. Sometimes, that experience changes and from there it is how we are going to get the most out of the players. My feeling and objective is that. The work is directed towards that.”

The project:

“What I have felt is an absolute conviction from the club and of the people who have spoken to me. Obviously, the greatness of the club that I represent from today and the conviction of the people who contacted me has combined, because that mix puts everything above the difficulty that is present here."

The fans:

“I hope to recover the excitement of those fans who have lost that. Since I was little I grew up in a house where the Valencia CF badge was on the stove in the living room. I am a Valencianista and it is a passion that I have inherited -and a feeling that when one has the possibility of coming here, gives the excitement about turning things around."

Objectives:

“The first thing is to have a great training session tomorrow. I have to transmit my feeling to the squad and get the players to appreciate that I am coming in to give my best. I need them to be clear that I expect the best from them. From there, I want that each day helps us grow and that is reflected in the games with wins."

The team's situation:

“I am aware of the current difficulty, but also of the history that we represent. Being here and helping Valencia CF is my absolute responsibility.”

The hours after his signing:

“It has been intense. It has happened fast, everything has turned out as it had to. I coach my last game with West Bromwich Albion on the same day as Valencia CF played against Alavés, and the next day they contacted me. It has made me lose track of the day of the week that we are on. These have been intense days, but at the same time, the feeling of responsibility led me to get here.”

His style of play:

“We will have to be very good in defence when we don't have the ball, and do many good things when we have it. In defence it is about finding a balance between aggressiveness and solidity. When you have the ball you have to find the balance between control and progression. That relationship between defence and attack is something that we have to evolve and master. I will work on that starting tomorrow. Football is a game of making the most of advantages and optimising the level of your footballers.”

The transfer market:

“I come here with the conviction of working with those who are here, and helping the club towards the effort that I know we will make to strengthen the team. I cannot give you more details. It is a feeling and it is the beginning of the project. My position is to work with those who are here and help the club in the effort to strengthen the squad.”

Identity:

“The results must be a consequence of how we perform. Performance is about commitment, hard work and demand. Commitment to the cause entails many things.”

Coaching staff:

“My idea is to add to the club. At this club, one of the values is the human side, and I want to make the most of that. To this staff -who will have the opportunity to demonstrate the value that I perceive and am aware of- I will add people who have shown me their value in previous experiences: Marcos Abad as goalkeeping coach, Jorge Alarcón as assistant coach, Josep Alcácer as assistant coach, Martin Drury as assistant coach with the focus on individual improvement, Rafael Aranda as fitness coach and Ángel de las Heras as assistant on the pitch. That is the group that was working with me and that can complement very well the value that was already at the club.”

Ruben Baraja:

“I have not spoken with him. I do not have a direct relationship with him, but rather an indirect one. But I am going to try to take advantage of the many things that he has done well here at Valencia CF. I feel that way. It is important to build on a foundation that has been built. What we coaches do is not always translated into results.”