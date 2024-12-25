Valencia announce appointment of Corberan as new head coach

Valencia have announced the appointment of Carlos Corberan as new head coach.

Corberan succeeds Rafa Baraja after his dismissal earlier this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard moves to Valencia from English Championship outfit West Brom, with Los Che confirming they'd paid the buyout clause in his contract.

Valencia announced late on Christmas Eve: "Carlos Corberán becomes the new coach of Valencia CF until 2027. The Club has informed West Bromwich Albion FC of the execution of the exit option stipulated in his contract to be released from the English team.

"Carlos Corberán (04/07/1983) arrives at Valencia CF after his time in England , where he has developed the main part of his career. The new Valencian coach coached Huddersfield Town for two years and after a brief stint at Olympiakos FC he returned to the United Kingdom to manage West Bromwich Albion, a team with which he guided to the playoff for promotion to the Premier League last season.

"The Cheste (Valencia) coach began his career on the bench at the age of 23, training in the lower categories of Villarreal CF and over the last few seasons he has acquired experience in different competitive environments of international football, among which his career stands out. stage as assistant coach at Leeds United alongside Marcelo Bielsa."