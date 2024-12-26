Valencia coach Corberan posts West Brom farewell

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Carlos Corberan has posted a goodbye to West Brom fans after taking the Valencia job.

Corberan was named new Valencia coach on Christmas Eve.

And the Spaniard took to social media to post a farewell to WBA fans: "I cannot begin to explain how I feel about West Bromwich Albion, its fans and everyone associated with the club.

"In my two plus years here I have only received LOVE from this community and the decision to leave has been the hardest thing in my life .

"There will ALWAYS be a place in my heart for this special club and I hope one day I can return to thank you all for your incredible support."

Corberan's debut is set to be at the Mestalla on January 3 against Real Madrid.  

