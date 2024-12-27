Tribal Football
AC Milan prioritise move for Valencia defender Mosquera

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan are eyeing Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan are ready to sell Fikayo Tomori over the January market.

And Milan want to replace Tomori with Cristhian Mosquera.

The 20-year-old is said to be Milan's first choice in the hunt for a centre-back. However, the Spanish U21 international will only  join if Tomori leaves.

Cash-strapped Valencia are asking around €25m for Mosquera.

 

