Como make attempt to trump Betis for Man Utd winger Antony

Paul Vegas
Manchester United winger Antony has turned down a move to Como.

Como made an attempt for the Brazil international last week after his superb six-month loan spell with Real Betis.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Antony rejected the Como approach as he holds out for Betis and United to reach an agreement over his return to Seville.

Betis are attempting to settle terms with United, offering a series of options to the fallen English giants.

For his part, Antony is desperate to see common ground reached, despite rival interest arriving from across Europe.

