Barcelona chief Deco held Tuesday night meeting with Araujo

Barcelona chief Deco held Tuesday night meeting with AraujoLaLiga
Barcelona chief Deco has convinced Ronald Araujo to stay this season.

The Uruguay defender is the subject of intense interest from Juventus and Arsenal this month.

Araujo has been tempted to leave Barca this transfer window.

But Mundo Deportivo says Deco has managed to persuade Araujo to stay for the season.

A meeting between the pair was held last night, where talks over a contract renewal also made progress.

