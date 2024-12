Diego Cocca has been named new coach of Real Valladolid.

The Argentine succeeds Paulo Pezzolano, who was sacked last week.

Cocca is coming off a brief stint as Mexico coach, having been in charge for just seven games. Before that he had led - among others - Tigres, Atlas, Racing, Huracan and Rosario Central.

Valladolid enjoyed an impressive win against Valencia on Friday night.