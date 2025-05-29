Valencia, PSV contact Barcelona fullback Fort, but...

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Hector Fort is determined to stay with Barcelona.

The young fullback broke into the Barca first team this past season and also signed a new contract to 2029.

His progress has alerted clubs across Europe, with PSV Eindhoven and LaLiga rivals Valencia in contact with Barca about a price for Fort.

But the defender wants to stay next season and work his way into coach Hansi Flick's plans.

PSV and Valencia also sounded out Fort, himself, but he couldn't be persuaded by either offer.

