Chelsea fullback Cucurella reflects ahead of Euros semi: Nobody has given me anything

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella is proud of his form at the Euros.

Ahead of Spain's semifinal against France, Cucurella reflected on his time at Chelsea, where fans almost pushed him out before he found his feet last season.

"It doesn't matter if it's sooner or later, if people talk about you, it's good. What is happening is the fruit of many years of working in silence," Cucurella told a press conference on Sunday.

"Nobody has given me anything so I am very happy right now. I knew that if I worked hard and gave my best, this could happen. It's a dream to be here and a lot of people would give everything they have to be here where I am.

"There are a couple steps left. If we don't play in the final on Sunday, it won't do any good. We have to make one more effort to get there."

Cucurella may fill in at right-back for Spain due to Real Madrid defender Dani Carvalho's suspension.

"I've had to try a bit of everything in my career and that has helped me a lot to know how to counteract, because I've also played further forward," Cucurella said.

"My position is left back. At Chelsea, due to circumstances, I had to play on the right. But wherever I play, I will try to do my best because the important thing is to win.

"We are a group of players that give everything for our teammates and that's one of the secrets. I think we have created a great group.

"We have a mix of veterans and very young players and that makes it all very enjoyable, the key is to be like a family. We may not have superstars, but as a team we are good, we are doing well and I hope we keep that way."