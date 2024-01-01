Chelsea boss Maresca coy on Felix, Osimhen transfer interest

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's seeking attacking signings before the market shuts.

Chelsea are on the hunt for Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and João Félix (Atlético Madrid).

However, Maresca says: "They are not our players, therefore it would not be correct to talk about players in Napoli or - who is the other - players in Atlético Madrid."

However, Maresca says he hopes for another couple of acquisitions before the transfer window closes.

"At the moment, the club knows exactly how I think about what we need, and hopefully we can sign some players before the window closes."