Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Chelsea ask for Felix return in Atletico Madrid talks

Chelsea ask for Felix return in Atletico Madrid talks
Chelsea ask for Felix return in Atletico Madrid talks
Chelsea ask for Felix return in Atletico Madrid talksLaLiga
Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have opened talks to resurrect their interlinked summer transfers.

Both clubs have been rocked after Sami Omorodion's transfer to Chelsea collapsed on Sunday.Per The Mail and other sources, Omorodion is not going to Chelsea, but they may instead buy Joao Felix from Atleti.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That is necessary, as the Blues want Atleti to buy their wantaway midfielder Conor Gallagher.

And the Spanish club need both these deals to happen to allow them to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Chelsea are also being linked with other forwards, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao FelixOmorodion SamuChelseaAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid forward cleared to join Chelsea after Gallagher transfer completion
Chelsea remain keen on Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion
Atletico Madrid attacker Felix could return to the Premier League this summer