Chelsea ask for Felix return in Atletico Madrid talks

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have opened talks to resurrect their interlinked summer transfers.

Both clubs have been rocked after Sami Omorodion's transfer to Chelsea collapsed on Sunday.Per The Mail and other sources, Omorodion is not going to Chelsea, but they may instead buy Joao Felix from Atleti.

That is necessary, as the Blues want Atleti to buy their wantaway midfielder Conor Gallagher.

And the Spanish club need both these deals to happen to allow them to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Chelsea are also being linked with other forwards, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.