Celta Vigo winger Alfon is ready to leave for Sevilla.

Cadena SER says Alfon will depart Celta at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the 25 year-old has agreed to join Sevilla in a Bosman transfer.

Alfon joined Celta in 2021 from Albacete, though only managed to become a senior regular this season.

Alfon is a former Spain U18 international.