Celta Vigo matchwinner Aspas: We'll keep being brave and pushing forward
Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas was delighted with victory over Alaves.

Celta won 2-1, with Aspas scoring the winner on 84 minutes.

The veteran striker said afterwards: "I am happy to give a victory to our people. They continued believing, until the end, with us.

"We face the season, above all, with a lot of joy. As the coach said, we are going to be brave, happy, above all treating the ball with great care and playing in the opponent's field.

"We will have bad days but always be brave and look forward."

He insists on the system: "We want to be protagonists, especially with the ball, in very open matches. It will be the Celta that we will see and enjoy during the season."

 

