Celta Vigo coach Giraldez ready for Alaves: But we need to sell

Celta Vigo coach Giraldez ready for Alaves

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez is convinced they're set for a big season ahead.

Celta open the campaign this weekend against Alaves.

Giraldez said: "We play at home, with our fans and we are looking forward to it, to be with our people. The wait has been almost eternal, we are always looking forward to the competition starting. It has been a very fruitful preseason, with many positive things. With a very good line of work.

"I'm happy with how it's gone. I think we've evolved in many things, not only at a football level, but also at a group, personal, individual level... We arrived prepared for this moment of the season and we have a lot of faith that we are going to have a very good year."

On his squad numbers, he continued: "There are still too many of us. At the moment we have to choose but it has nothing to do with something personal, with doubts about the level of any of the players or a problem with the attitude of any of them.

"I am left with the fact that all the players know my opinion and that of the club. I also know their opinion and what they feel and think. From there, I have to think about winning the first league game."